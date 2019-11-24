Listen to Tunes from Frozen 2 and the Upcoming Cats Film on this Week's Movie-Themed Episode of Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about the movies! With the recent release of Frozen 2, featuring tons of stage favorites like current Little Shop of Horrors star Jonathan Groff and Tony winner Idina Menzel, and more information coming out about the upcoming Cats film, Paige spends the episode talking all about tunes from the screen and stage. Also, following the announcement of Waitress closing up shop at the Adelphi Theatre, Paige plays songs from Sara Bareilles' What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below!