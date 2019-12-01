Celebrate Christmas Early on This Week's Episode of Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week, the diva is getting into the holiday spirit early! Now that it's officially December, Paige is playing some her favorite seasonal show tune hits that will have you dreaming of a white Christmas. Once again you'll be able to hear hilarious onstage mishaps from listeners and get up to date on what's happening on stage across the pond. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode, and be sure to click the play button below!