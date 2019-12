Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week has plenty of holiday fun! Not only does Paige celebrate Tony winner Idina Menzel's new Christmas album Christmas: A Season of Love by playing her favorite tunes, but she also gives a shoutout to new West End musical & Juliet. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode, and be sure to click the play button below.