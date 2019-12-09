Broadway Grosses: Ain't Too Proud Breaks the Imperial Theatre Box Office Record

The weather may be chilly, but Ain't Too Proud is certainly heating up Broadway. The production set a new box office record at the Imperial Theatre for the week ending December 8 with $1,710,207.90. The Tony-nominated toe-tapper came in right behind the Great White Way's top five usual box office suspects: Hamilton ($3,060,685.00), Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,335,549.50), The Lion King $2,180,133.00), To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,937,216.00) and Wicked ($1,929,278.00).
Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending December 8.
FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,060,685.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,335,549.50)
3. The Lion King ($2,180,133.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,937,216.00)
5. Wicked ($1,929,278.00)
UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Slava's Snowshow ($449,561.50)
4. Derren Brown: Secret ($447,257.00)*
3. Harry Connick Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter ($441,241.00)**
2. Slave Play ($402,862.00)
1. The Lightning Thief ($296,008.64)
FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. Hamilton (101.56%)
2. Come From Away (101.15%)
3. Hadestown (101.02%)
4. Tina (100.79%)
5. To Kill a Mockingbird (100.76%)
UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Sound Inside (70.95%)
4. Slava's Snowshow (65.65%)
3. The Inheritance (65.16%)
2. Derren Brown: Secret (64.52%)*
1. The Lightning Thief (57.35%)
Source: The Broadway League
*Number based on seven performances
**Number based on two preview performances