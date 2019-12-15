Sponsored
Hear a New Recording of a Once Song and More on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 15, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Justin Downing)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week Paige is giving listeners the inside scoop on five-time Tony-winning director Sam Mendes' (The Ferryman) new epic new World War I drama1917. That's not all, either! This week's episode also features a new recording of "Falling Slowly" from the Tony-winning Once. As always, Paige discusses need-to-know information about what's happening on the other side of the pond. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

