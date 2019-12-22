Sponsored
Celebrate the Holidays as Elaine Paige on Sunday Plays Your Favorite Christmas Tunes

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 22, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Nicky Johnson)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about, you guessed it, Christmas! With the holiday just around the corner, Paige gives her listeners a full two hours of holly jolly by playing some of the most classic and fun holiday show tunes. This episode will be perfect to listen to while finishing up all those last minute decorating and wrapping. As always, Paige gives listeners insider facts and tid-bits that will delight any theater fan. Be sure to hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode!

Newsletters