Review the Year in Theater on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about 2019! With the year coming to an end, Paige is taking the time to look back at all the theater and exciting stage moments that happened these past 12 months. From fan-favorite shows to exciting trophy wins, this week's episode covers everything from the Oliviers to the Tonys. This a must-listen episode for any theater fan. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below!