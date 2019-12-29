Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Review the Year in Theater on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 29, 2019
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Getty)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday, and this week is all about 2019! With the year coming to an end, Paige is taking the time to look back at all the theater and exciting stage moments that happened these past 12 months. From fan-favorite shows to exciting trophy wins, this week's episode covers everything from the Oliviers to the Tonys. This a must-listen episode for any theater fan. Don't miss out on listening to this week's episode and be sure to click the play button below!

 

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2019 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Shows of 2019
  2. Daniel Fish, Director of Unconventional Tony-Winning Oklahoma!, Selects The Most Happy Fella as His Next Project
  3. Alex Brightman Is the 2019 Broadway.com Star of the Year! Here’s Why We’re Saying His Name Three Times
  4. 2019 Wrap-Up: Broadway.com Picks the Best Performances of the Year
  5. Mean Girls to Welcome Cameron Dallas for Four-Week Run as Aaron Samuels
Back to Top
Newsletters