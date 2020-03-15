Sponsored
Elaine Paige Celebrates Bridget Jones on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 15, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Broadway might be canceled, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! This week, Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. In addition to playing show tunes from the West End and Broadway, Paige dedicates this week's episode to an iconic fictional character, Bridget Jones, who was brought to life by Renée Zellweger in the 2001 movie adaptation of Helen Fielding's novel, Bridget Jones Diary (as well as the subsequent two sequels). Be sure to catch the episode below and listen to Paige discuss the beloved British cultural icon. 

