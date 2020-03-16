Cats Film Wins Worst Picture & More at 2020 Razzie Awards

While theater lovers worldwide were big fans of the Cats film, voters of the annual Golden Raspberry Awards (a.k.a. Razzies) felt differently. The holiday-release film based on Andrew Lloyd Webber and T.S. Eliot's smash-hit musical took home six awards as part of the annual roasting of Hollywood's worst.

Razzie categories won by the Cats film include Worst Picture, Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson), Worst On-Screen Combo, Worst Screenplay (Lee Hall and Tom Hooper) and Worst Director (Hooper).

The 40th annual Razzies ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so winners were announced via press release. To see a complete list of winners, click here.