The Miss Saigon U.S. Tour Has Ended Its Run Early Due to the COVID-19 Crisis

Due to the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis and the effect it has had on the theater industry in venues across the country, the producers of Miss Saigon announced that the North American tour has closed. The tour played its final performance on March 15 in Fort Myers, FL. Miss Saigon is the second touring production—after Once On This Island—to announce an early end to its run due to COVID-19.



The show's producers put out a statement: "We are extremely proud of the Miss Saigon cast, orchestra, crew and production team and cannot thank them enough for their dedication and contributions to the success of the tour since it launched in the fall of 2018. We are also grateful for all of the cities that have presented the show and the patrons across the country who shared in this story with us. If you purchased tickets to future performances of Miss Saigon, please contact your point of purchase for additional information. Thank you."



Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and directed by Laurence Connor (School of Rock, Les Misérables), the Miss Saigon tour launched on September 21, 2018, in Providence, RI. The cast starred Emily Bautista as Kim, Red Concepción as The Engineer and Anthony Festa as Chris. Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler.



Miss Saigon tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim, who is orphaned by war and forced to work in a bar run by a notorious character known as the Engineer. There she meets and falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. For three years, Kim goes on an epic journey of survival to find her way back to Chris, who has no idea he's fathered a son. This new production features stunning spectacle and a sensational cast of 42 performing the soaring score, including Broadway hits like “The Heat is On in Saigon,” “The Movie in My Mind,” “Last Night of the World” and “American Dream.”



