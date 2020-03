Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige presents the first of two special shows that celebrate the music of non-animated Hollywood musical films, with shout-outs to songs from The Greatest Showman (2017), Grease (1978), Moulin Rouge! (2001), Oklahoma (1955), Funny Girl (1968) and The Music Man (1962). Be sure to listen to the new episode below.