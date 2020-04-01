Sponsored
4th Annual Chita Rivera Awards Postponed to Later This Year

by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 1, 2020

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the 4th annual Chita Rivera Awards ceremony, originally scheduled for May 17 at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, has been pushed back to later in the year. Further details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the Chita Rivera Awards honors superb achievement in dance and choreographic excellence. Through education and scholarships, the awards aim to nurture future generations and preserve notable dance history.

The Chita Rivera Awards is the latest theater honor to postpone its ceremony because of COVID-19. Also recently postponed is the Outer Critics Circle Awards, Theatre World Awards, Helen Hayes Awards and Broadway's annual Tony Awards. London's Olivier Awards ceremony was replaced by a TV special, while off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Awards will be held this spring as a virtual online broadcast.

