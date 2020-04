Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is turning to Hollywood to showcase some of the best songs to come from movie musicals. From classics like Annie Get Your Gun (1950) and My Fair Lady (1964), to new favorites like Frozen (2013) and Mary Poppins Returns (2018), this episode has something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Be sure to click below to listen!