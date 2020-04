Broadway might be canceled, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige dedicates the episode to musicals all based on true events! Not only does Paige play tunes from Kinky Boots and Come From Away, but she also delves into the accuracy seen on stage and asks the question; Is it true? Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!