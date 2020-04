Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige shows off her colorful side by dedicating an entire episode to fan-favorite show tunes that mention color in the lyrics. From The Wizard of Oz and The Music Man to Once and Barnum, this fun edition will go through every color of the rainbow. Listen to the new episode below, and see if you can catch ever color mentioned!