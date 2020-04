Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige turns herself into your local weather reporter by playing the show tunes that mention the weather. Whether sun, snow or rainbows are in the forecast, every tune will have you dreaming of spending the day outdoors. From Grease to Singing in the Rain, this episode has it all! Be sure to listen to the new show below.