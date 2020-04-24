Watch Patti LuPone Knock 'Em Dead with 'I'm Still Here' Before the Sondheim Birthday Party

Patti LuPone and Stephen Sondheim are two Broadway greats who need no introduction, and they have the history to prove it. LuPone is a part of the new Broadway revival of Sondheim and George Furth's Company, reprising her Olivier-winning performance as Joanne. In 2008, LuPone earned a Tony Award for her star turn in Gypsy, which was created by Sondheim (lyrics), Jule Styne (music) and Arthur Laurents (book). Before that, LuPone earned a Tony nomination for taking on Mrs. Lovett in John Doyle's inventive 2006 production of Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd. LuPone has also appeared in several concerts and galas singing out songs from the composer. Recently, LuPone got to show off her take on "I'm Still Here" from Sondheim and James Goldman's Follies on an episode of Pose. It's obvious why LuPone is on the A-list roster of participants for Broadway.com's Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration on April 26. Watch LuPone (in character as wealthy divorcée Frederica Norman) below!