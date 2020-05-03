Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Travel Around the World on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • May 3, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is giving viewers the gift of travel. Although we may not be able to visit our favorite theaters and go on vacations during this time, we can still escape somewhere far away through song. On this new epiosde of Elaine Paige on Sunday, listen to numbers that mention a place. From Mrs. Lovett's dream of being by the sea in Sweeney Todd to Jack Kelly's wistful thinking of Sante Fe in Newsies, the two-hour episode is a perfect getaway. Click below to listen!  

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. What If Broadway Songs Were About Quarantine? Watch this Hilarious Take on Wicked & More
  2. Omigod You Guys! Laura Bell Bundy & Legally Blonde's Delta Nu Sisters Reunite for PSA
  3. Watch All of Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration Right Here
Back to Top
Newsletters