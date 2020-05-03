Travel Around the World on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is giving viewers the gift of travel. Although we may not be able to visit our favorite theaters and go on vacations during this time, we can still escape somewhere far away through song. On this new epiosde of Elaine Paige on Sunday, listen to numbers that mention a place. From Mrs. Lovett's dream of being by the sea in Sweeney Todd to Jack Kelly's wistful thinking of Sante Fe in Newsies, the two-hour episode is a perfect getaway. Click below to listen!