Get to Know Musical Villains in This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • May 10, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Broadway might be canceled, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige dedicates a new episode to the characters who rarely get their time in the spotlight: the villains. In this two-hour special, hear your favorite show tunes from—or about—stage and screen musical baddies. From Mary Testa, Jackie Hoffman and The Sirens singing "Evil Woman" in Xanadu to Meryl Streep's "Last Midnight" from the Into the Woods movie, this episode is an ode to the outlaws. Listen to it by clicking the play button below!

