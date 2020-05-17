Sponsored
Get Inspiration for New Activities from This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • May 17, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Broadway might be canceled, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige is helping her audience figure out what quarantine activity to do next by playing show tunes that all feature a favorite pastime. From Mary Poppins' "Let's Go Fly A Kite" and "I Can Cook Too" from On the Town, the two-hour episode will leave you with tons of inspo on how to spend your weekend. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

