Celebrate the 'Best of Broadway' on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • May 24, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Justin Downing)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. In a special show, Paige celebrates the "best of Broadway," with songs from stars of the Great White Way including Ethel Merman, Barbara Cook, Barbra Streisand and Alfred Drake. With songs like "Don't Rain on My Parade" from Funny Girl and "Everything's Coming Up Roses" from Gypsy to the Waitress hit "She Used to Be Mine" and the Kinky Boots number "Step One," this episode has something for every Broadway fan. Listen to the new episode below to see if your favorite tune made the list!

