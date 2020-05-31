Sponsored
Attend a Family Reunion on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • May 31, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on SundayThis week, Paige is offering you a family reunion during this quarantine. In this special family and friends episode, Paige plays fan-favorite and classic songs about friends or family members. From Donna Murphy's "Mother Knows Best" from Tangled and Hamilton's "The Schuyler Sisters" to "Friend Like Me" in Aladdin, this new episode will have you smiling and singing along the entire time. Be sure to press the play button below!

