Honor Broadway's Best Lyricists in This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige presents a special one-off Lyricists Edition! In the two hour program, Paige celebrates the best wordsmiths who have contributed to musical theater. From Stephen Sondheim and Oscar Hammerstein to Cole Porter and Ira Gershwin, this episode features some of the most classic and beloved show tunes. Be sure to tune in to hear songs from Company, Hamilton, Oklahoma, Fiddler on the Roof and more. Click below to listen!