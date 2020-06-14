Celebrate Your Favorite Broadway Lyricists on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway might be on hold, but Elaine Paige on Sunday is not! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige is giving listeners a second episode of her special Lyricists Edition. For two hours, Paige looks at the contributions made by musical theater's best lyricists. From Dear Evan Hansen and A Chorus Line to Hairspray and Wicked, this special will have something for every Broadway fan. Listen to it by clicking the play button below!