Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Celebrate Your Favorite Broadway Lyricists on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jun 14, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Broadway might be on hold, but Elaine Paige on Sunday is not! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige is giving listeners a second episode of her special Lyricists Edition. For two hours, Paige looks at the contributions made by musical theater's best lyricists. From Dear Evan Hansen and A Chorus Line to Hairspray and Wicked, this special will have something for every Broadway fan. Listen to it by clicking the play button below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. How to Audition for Laura Benanti's Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020
  2. Watch Megan Hilty & Idina Menzel Sing 'For Good' from Wicked for the Class of 2020
  3. Booksmart & Unbelievable Star Kaitlyn Dever Eyes Role in Dear Evan Hansen Movie
Back to Top
Newsletters