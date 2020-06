Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige is back with a new episode playing popular show tunes. You'll be able to sing along to fan-favorite songs from Hamilton, The Producers, Beauty and the Beast and more. Listen in for the perfect music for your Sunday. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!