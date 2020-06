Broadway curtains may still be closed, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her popular BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige talks all about onstage mishaps—telling stories about when things went wrong in a play or a musical. She'll also play show tunes picked by her listeners. Be sure to catch the full show by clicking the link below!