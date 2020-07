Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige celebrates fan-favorite movie musicals. From Hairspray and Chicago to South Pacific and Mamma Mia, this episode has something for every Broadway fan. Plus, Paige offers some insight into why she believes we're living in the "new golden age of theater." Listen to the episode below to see if your favorite tune made the list!