Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Listen to Dancin' Show Tunes and More on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 12, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on SundayThis week, Paige is playing some of the best show tunes featuring great dance numbers. With songs from Billy Elliot, Kiss Me, Kate, Carousel and more, this episode will have you on your feet in no time. Plus, Paige looks ahead to the upcoming Prom concerts on the BBC and honors the late film composer Ennio Morricone. Listen to the packed episode by clicking the play button below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Bernadette Peters Brings Broadway Barks Online for All-Star Broadway.com Livestream on July 16
  2. A Hamilton Love Story: Anthony Ramos & Jasmine Cephas Jones Are Engaged
  3. 'Weird Al' Yankovic Puts Polka Spin on Hamilton Movie with New Video
Back to Top
Newsletters