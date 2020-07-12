Listen to Dancin' Show Tunes and More on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is playing some of the best show tunes featuring great dance numbers. With songs from Billy Elliot, Kiss Me, Kate, Carousel and more, this episode will have you on your feet in no time. Plus, Paige looks ahead to the upcoming Prom concerts on the BBC and honors the late film composer Ennio Morricone. Listen to the packed episode by clicking the play button below!