From Page to Stage! Hear All About Musicals Inspired by Books on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is highlighting some of the many Broadway and West End musicals inspired by books. From children's books like Matilda and Tuck Everlasting to epic novels like Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (which is based on a portion of War and Peace), Les Misérables and Wicked, this fresh episode will have something for every reader. Click below to listen to the full episode!