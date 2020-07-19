Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

From Page to Stage! Hear All About Musicals Inspired by Books on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 19, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is highlighting some of the many Broadway and West End musicals inspired by books. From children's books like Matilda and Tuck Everlasting to epic novels like Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (which is based on a portion of War and Peace), Les Misérables and Wicked, this fresh episode will have something for every reader. Click below to listen to the full episode!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Idina Menzel, Stephanie J. Block & More Elphabas Unite for This Epic 'Defying Gravity' Medley
  2. Aaron Tveit, Jeremy Jordan & More Broadway Faves Tapped for Hallmark Holiday Movies
  3. Toni Stone, Frederick Douglass Musical & More Set for Arena Stage's 2020-2021 Season
Back to Top
Newsletters