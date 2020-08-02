Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

It's a Summer Special on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Caitlin Moynihan • Aug 2, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige is back with a new episode all about celebrating the sunny days of summer. For two hours, listen to hot music from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood. With tunes from La La Land, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening, Annie, Beauty and the Beast and more, there will be a song that gets everyone in a summery mood. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Disney+ Film Adaptation of Once On This Island in the Works
  2. Watch Jennifer Holliday's Stunning Tribute Performance at John Lewis' Funeral
  3. Chicago Talent Jessica Ernest Opens Up About the Struggle to Stay Broadway-Ready in Quarantine
Back to Top
Newsletters