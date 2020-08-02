It's a Summer Special on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige is back with a new episode all about celebrating the sunny days of summer. For two hours, listen to hot music from the West End, Broadway and Hollywood. With tunes from La La Land, Fiddler on the Roof, Sweeney Todd, Spring Awakening, Annie, Beauty and the Beast and more, there will be a song that gets everyone in a summery mood. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!