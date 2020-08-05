Watch Jennifer Hudson Sing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as a Tribute to John Lewis

Jennifer Hudson performed a stunning rendition of "Bridge Over Troubled Water" as part of CBS' John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero special, which aired on August 4. Trailblazing civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis was laid to rest on July 30 after dying on July 17. At his funeral, another fabulously talented Jennifer performed a touching tribute: Tony winner Jennifer Holliday, who shares the roles of Shug Avery and Effie White with JHud. Watch the Respect star take on the moving song below!