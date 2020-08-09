Are You the Biggest Theater Fan? Tune in to This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday to Find Out!

Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week's episode is all about you, the fans! In addition to playing the best songs from the stage and screen, Paige will be saluting theater fans who have been to see the same show more than three times. This fresh episode will also highlight important need-to-know West End news. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!