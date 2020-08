Broadway curtains may still be closed, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her popular BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige is handing power to listeners who are choosing songs for the two-hour show. From Dear Evan Hansen and Groundhog Day to Anything Goes, this episode will have something for every Broadway fan. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!