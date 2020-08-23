Celebrate Summer Blockbusters on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is celebrating summer blockbuster movies and musicals that take place during the hottest season. In this new episode, fans will get to hear from Sunday In The Park With George, Annie, In The Heights and more. This episode will also feature soundtracks from fan-favorite movies like Jaws, Star Wars, La La Land and Mamma Mia. Listen to the episode below to see if your favorite tune made the list!