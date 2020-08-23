Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Celebrate Summer Blockbusters on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 23, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Justin Downing)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is celebrating summer blockbuster movies and musicals that take place during the hottest season. In this new episode, fans will get to hear from Sunday In The Park With George, Annie, In The Heights and more. This episode will also feature soundtracks from fan-favorite movies like Jaws, Star Wars, La La Land and Mamma Mia. Listen to the episode below to see if your favorite tune made the list!

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Show Must Go On! The 2020 Tony Awards Will Take Place Digitally This Fall
  2. The Boys in the Band Movie Is Heading to Netflix This September
  3. Watch Jennifer Hudson Deliver a Powerful Performance of 'A Change Is Gonna Come' at the DNC
Back to Top