Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is bringing listeners some of the top tunes from musicals that were playing in Broadway when theaters shut down due to COVID-19. Feel like you're back at theater listening to Hadestown and Aladdin as well as favorites like Guys & Dolls and Memphis. Listen to the packed episode by clicking the play button below!