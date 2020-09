Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is giving her listeners the royal treatment by playing show tunes that deserve their own crown. From fan-favorites like Anastasia and Six to the classic The King and I and long-running The Lion King, this episode will leave you feeling like royalty. Click below to listen to the full episode!