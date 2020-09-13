Learn All About the Sleepless in Seattle Musical on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige offers a taste of the new Sleepless in Seattle musical that is currently playing at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. She is also celebrating Roald Dahl Day by playing tunes from musicals inspired by his books like Matilda and Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!