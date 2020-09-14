Watch the Starry Trailer for Aaron Sorkin's New Film The Trial of the Chicago 7

Tony winners Frank Langella, Mark Rylance and Eddie Redmayne join Sacha Baron Cohen, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Jonathan Majors in To Kill a Mockingbird scribe Aaron Sorkin's new film The Trial of the Chicago 7. Written and directed by Sorkin, the movie centers on a group of antiwar activists who were accused by the federal government of conspiracy and incitement to riot due to the protests surrounding the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The Trial of the Chicago 7 is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on October 16. Watch the electrifying trailer below!