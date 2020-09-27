Sponsored
Listen to Your Favorite Covers on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 27, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Broadway curtains may still be down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her popular BBC Radio 2 show. This week's episode is all about celebrating fan-favorite covers of popular songs by Broadway stars and performances by those who replaced a show's original star. Want to hear from those who originated a new role? Listen to last week's episode to celebrate actors who originated well-known characters. Be sure to catch the full episode of quirky covers and more by clicking the link below!

