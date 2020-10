Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is playing fan-favorite tunes from popular movie musicals like Bedknobs & Broomsticks, The King & I and more. Plus, she talks about some hilarious onstage mishaps. Listen to the episode by clicking the play button below!