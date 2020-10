Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is honoring the work of lyricist Herbert Kretzmer, who died on October 14 at the age of 95. Known for this Tony-winning Les Misérables lyrics, Kretzmer also wrote the 1960s West End shows Our Man Crichton and The Four Musketeers. Hear Kretzmer's work, and other fan-favorite show tunes, by clicking below to listen to the full episode!