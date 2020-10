Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week, Paige breaks down all of the need-to-know information about this year's Olivier Awards, which is taking place on October 25. Plus, hear her initial reactions about the just-announced Tony Award nominations. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!