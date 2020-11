Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a taste of her favorite "musicools," which are 21st-century shows that keep musical theater relevant and exciting. Hear songs from Heathers, Hamilton, & Juliet, Hadestown and more. Plus, get excited for Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella musical when Paige plays a just-released new tune. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!