An Offering of James Bond Theme Songs and More on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Nov 8, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. This week's episode is serving as an ode to the late Sean Connery, who died at the age of 90 on October 31. In honor of his celebrated turn as James Bond, Paige is playing her favorite 007 theme songs. As always, listeners will get to sing along to show tunes from both Broadway and the West End. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!

