Giving Thanks: Steven Pasquale and Phillipa Soo on the 'Power of the Hamilton Experience'

Broadway.com recently presented the Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, the annual event that shines a spotlight on the importance of arts education in the public school system. Hosted by Broadway’s Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma!), the virtual gala featured stories and songs from an array of Broadway performers, who honored inspiring teachers from their past and reflected on the state of theater and education in 2020.

In this clip from the show, acting couple Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale share their thoughts on the long-lasting impact of Hamilton. "We will not understand the power of the Hamilton experience until we are old and gray," Pasquale said. "There's an entire generation of young people of color who now see [theater] as a way they can make their life." Soo, who earned a Tony nomination for originating the role of Eliza in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning hit, said, adding that she's "excited to see the things that come out of the generation of kids that grew up with Hamilton, which is why arts education and arts exposure is so important."

To honor the legacy of the great American playwright, Arthur Miller, and his New York City public school education, the Arthur Miller Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing quality theater education to public school students by supporting public school theater teachers. To watch more of the 2020 Arthur Miller Foundation Honors, or to donate, please visit http://www.amfhonorsorg.