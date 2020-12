Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a taste of her favorite "witty" show tunes on this week's episode. Hear fan-favorites from Mean Girls, Violet, Kiss of the Spider Woman, & Juliet and more. Plus, Paige will help you get into the holiday spirit by playing festive musical theater songs during her "Ho Ho Ho Hour." Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!