Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday isn't! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. On this week's episode, Paige is helping viewers get into the holiday spirit by playing festive show tunes. Plus, hear all about Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol production! Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!