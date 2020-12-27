Sponsored
Have Your Own Dance Party on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Elaine Paige on Sunday
by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 27, 2020
Elaine Paige
(Photo: Christie Goodwin)

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week's episode is all about getting listeners in a dancing mood in honor of the recent season finale of Strictly Come Dancing. Paige plays show tunes and movie music from productions with a strong dance element. Featuring songs from My Fair Lady, The Rocky Horror Show, Top Hat, Chicago, Mary Poppins and Hello, Dolly!, this episode is sure to get you up and moving. Be sure to listen to the show below!

