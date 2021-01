Broadway might still be shut down, but Elaine Paige on Sunday is not! Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show. On this week's episode, Paige is highlighting Andrew Lloyd Webber's upcoming Cinderella musical. She also highlights numbers from Ryan Murphy's film adaptation of The Prom. Be sure to catch the full episode by clicking the link below!