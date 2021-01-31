Listen to Fan-Voted Top Songs on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show, Elaine Paige on Sunday. This week, Paige is counting down the top 20 favorite musical theater songs voted on by Radio 2 listeners. Listen to heart-wrenching ballads, classic torch songs and dance favorites from the last 100 years of musicals. Plus, you'll hear from some of the composers and lyricists behind the songs, and from the performers who brought them to life on stage and screen. Listen to the show below!